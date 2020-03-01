President Buhari Signs The COVID-19 Regulations (2020)
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Covid19 Regulations (2020) in compliance with the Quarantine Act of 1926.
NOTICE: President @MBuhari Signs #COVID19 Regulations, 2020
https://twitter.com/NGRPresident/status/1244753917797371904
https://twitter.com/NGRPresident/status/1244754286573228036
