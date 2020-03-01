Home | News | General | EPL: Premier League to resume May after coronavirus break
The Premier League are working on a plan to resume fixtures which will be played behind closed doors, from the first weekend in May, according to the Daily Mail.

Officials are looking at Sunday, July 12 as the scheduled finish date.

The proposals will be discussed extensively on a conference call by the 20 clubs on Friday.

However, it would need to be endorsed by the Government, public health bodies and the PFA.

The Premier League is trying to fight financial losses and potential legal threats caused by the coronavirus shutdown.

There are obligations with broadcasters, who have a watertight £3billion-a-year deal which expires on July 31, with next season’s deal kicking in the following day.

Fixtures are currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest.

