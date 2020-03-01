Home | News | General | COVID-19: Keyamo sends message to DSTV, MTN, others

Nigeria’s Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, has urged direct broadcast satellite service providers and telecoms companies, to support the fight against COVID-19.

In a series of tweets on Monday, Keyamo pleaded with DSTV and Star Times to extend existing subscriptions by one month.

“As one of the Ministers entrusted with the welfare of Nigerian workers, I politely urge @DStvNg & @StarTimes_Ng to extend all EXISTING subscriptions by at least one month, free-of-charge, as their own contribution to ease the pains of Nigerian workers at this time of lockdown,” he wrote.

Keyamo also asked the major telecommunication companies, to give out some tokens of airtime and data, to help Nigerians stay connected during the lockdown.

“I would also urge @MTNNG @9mobileng @AirtelNigeria @GloWorld to consider giving Nigerians some token airtime and data to ease their pains and to ensure that communication with individuals & authorities is ensured in cases of emergencies, especially when toll-free numbers are busy,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari has imposed a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and FCT with effect from today, March 30

