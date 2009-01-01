EPL to be played behind closed doors in May
- 43 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Premier League are working on a plan to resume fixtures which will be played behind closed doors, from the first weekend in May, according to the Daily Mail.
Officials are looking at Sunday, July 12 as the scheduled finish date.
The proposals will be discussed extensively on a conference call by the 20 clubs on Friday.
However, it would need to be endorsed by the Government, public health bodies and the PFA.
The Premier League is trying to fight financial losses and potential legal threats caused by the coronavirus shutdown.There are obligations with broadcasters, who have a watertight £3billion-a-year deal which expires on July 31, with next season’s deal kicking in the following day.
Fixtures are currently suspended until April 30 at the earliest.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles