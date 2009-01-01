Coronavirus patient in Ekiti fully recovers, discharged
The only coronavirus-hit patient in Ekiti State has tested negative and allowed to go home.
The unidentified male patient has been discharged from hospital.
The patient had served as a driver to an American who came on a visit to Nigeria and spent two weeks in Ibadan.
The American later died on suspicion of succumbing to the virus.
But while the care-giver tested negative, the driver tested positive.
He was discharged Tuesday, a day after five persons also overcame the virus in Lagos.
According to NCDC, Nigeria now has 135 confirmed cases of the virus.
Nine persons have been discharged while two died..
Here is a breakdown of cases by states in real time:
Lagos- 81
FCT- 25
Ogun- 4
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 8
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-5
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Kaduna- 3
