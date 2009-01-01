Home | News | General | Fani-Kayode reacts to US, France, evacuating citizens from Nigeria
Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode, has reacted to US, Germany, France and Israel evacuating their citizens from Nigeria as a result of the deadly Coronavirus.

According to Fani-Kayode, Nigeria could fight coronavirus without them and that they should go.

He said Nigerians might not have more resources than them, but that God is with the nation.

He wrote on his twitter handle: “U.S., France, Germany & Israel evacuate citizens from Nigeria?

“Let them go! We shall get through this without them. We may not have their resources but we have God. He will never leave us or forsake us. We shall get through this and the name of the Lord shall be glorified.”

Nigeria currently has 135 people infected with Coronavirus, with nine discharged so far and two death.

