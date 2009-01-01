Home | News | General | Chelsea join Man Utd, Real Madrid, other European giants in race to sign Super Eagles striker

- Victor Osimhen has yet again attracted another Premier League club Chelsea

- Big European clubs are scrambling to land the Nigerian striker

- Lille have valued the player between £70m and £90m

Victor Osimhen seems to be the most wanted player in Europe after Premier League club Chelsea join Real Madrid and Man United in the race to sign him from Ligue 1 side Lille, Complete Sports reports.

The 21-year-old is currently on the radar of European heavyweights including Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham as all these teams are said to be monitoring the youngster.

Chelsea are looking to complement their efforts in front of goal having struggled this season with Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud.

French publication Le Quotidien du Foot claim Osimhen is also on the radar of other top clubs including Sevilla, Valencia, Napoli, Roma, Lazio and AC Milan.

According to claims by Sky Sports, two unnamed Premier League clubs as well as a Spanish club have made official bids for the striker respectively.

Big English club set to launch massive bid for Super Eagles forward

Lille have valued the player between £70m and £90m having signed him for a meagre £10m plus a further £2.5m in add-ons just last summer.

Osimhen is among the top scorers in Europe this season having scored 18 goals in 38 appearances for Lille with the forward also having six assists to his credit.

Although it remains unseen the particular club that will eventually land the striker, Lille are looking at cashing out massively in huge profits from the sale of the youngster.

Real Madrid have intensified their chase for the Nigerian as the club search for a possible replacement for Luka Jovic and Gareth Bale.

There are uncertainties about the future of Jovic and Bale and the club management now see the Nigerian as a possible replacement. Los Blancos have now pitched their new tent in the transfer window for the lad.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan'

Panic at Old Trafford as Coronavirus could hinder Ighalo's current contract extension with Man United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Man United are reportedly ready to receive offers for Jesse Lingard and Andreas Pereira when the summer window opens.

United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to continue his overhaul of the squad at the end of the season, in a move that will see some players sold to create space for new arrivals.

Metro UK citing SunSport now reports Lingard and Periera are seen as closest to the exit door having failed to impress under Solskjaer.

The Red Devils are said to be willing to listen to offers for the two midfielders, with neither guaranteed a future at the club.

Nigeria still needs Enyeama, Maradona was my toughest opponent - Rufai | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...