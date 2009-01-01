Home | News | General | Top European club terminates contract of African player days after he woke up from nearly 3-year coma

- Abdelhak Nouri currently remain bed-ridden despite recently awakening from a coma

- His contract with Ajax is set to expire at the end of this season but has the option of extending it by a further year

- Ajax are, however, not open to the extension and want to cut links with the 22-year-old midfielder

Dutch giants, Ajax Amsterdam, have reportedly cancelled the contract of Morocco youngster Abdelhak Nouri.

Nouri's flourishing football career was tragically cut short two years ago after he suffered a fatal brain damage.

This was after the 22-year-old midfielder collapsed during a friendly clash pitting his side Ajax and Germany outfit Werder Bremen.

Nouri has since been sidelined from action but Ajax still remitted his wages in full during the period as he underwent treatment.

But with his contract up in the summer, Ajax have reportedly informed Nouri's family that they will terminate the deal before an automatic extension was enacted.

SunSport, citing Dutch media outlet De Telegraaf report Nouri's deal has a pre-agreed one-year extension which Ajax are not willing to take up.

Instead, the club has resolved to enter into negotiations with the midfieder's lawyer and the family over a settlement.

It is believed Ajax are willing to offer £4.5 million having previously conceded failure to provide adequate onfield treatment for Nouri.

Be that as it may, the youngster's family is said to be seeking a significantly higher payout.

The foreseeable unending legal battle between Ajax and Nouri's family come just days after it emerged the promised midfielder had awaken from a coma.

The player, however, remain bed-ridden as he battles his way to full recovery.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that football fraternities in the world have been thrown into jubilation after ex-Ajax midfielder Abdelhak Nouri woke up from coma after almost three years that he has been in vegetable condition.

The 22-year-old Dutch professional footballer suffered a cardiac attack in July 2017 while playing for Ajax in Austria and collapsed on the pitch.

Referee who handled the game immediately ordered for ambulance to enter the pitch, but the situation was beyond him being taken to the hospital with the vehicle.

They however ordered for an helicopter that took the player to the hospital where he was treated before the doctors later confirmed that he has gone into coma.

According to the reports then, Nouri was reported to have suffered a brain damage which made him to go into state of vegetable.

