Tennis star Serena Williams shares beautiful family video while observing the stay at home exercise

- Serena Williams was busy having fun with her husband and daughter

- The 38-year-old shared a video on her Instagram handle while on quarantine

- Serena has won multiple Grand Slam tournaments and is regarded as one of the greatest female tennis players

Serena Williams like every other sports celebrity has stayed back home to avoid contracting or spreading the deadly Coronavirus.

The multiple Grand Slam winner allowed her fans on social media to have a taste of what she does with her family during quarantine.

The 38-year-old who is not thinking about retirement yet shared a video of her husband Alexis Ohanian and her adorable daughter Olympia.

Serena was dressed in a lemon green Nike tennis suit and her daughter wore a lilac gown with her husband on an orange top and black shorts posed for the picture.

And one of the most decorated female tennis star of all time posted a video to her over 12 million followers on her Instagram introducing her family.

In the one-minute video clip, she introduced her billionaire husband as an entrepreneur who is the co-founder and executive chairman of the social news website Reddit.

Then she called her daughter Olympia into the scene and then jumped on her hubby's back with her lovely daughter laughing at the background.

"Staying inside and spending time with my family, my home team," Serena wrote.

