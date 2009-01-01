Home | News | General | Lionel Messi names 4 Liverpool stars in his Champions League top 25 players (see list)

- Lionel Messi has revealed his best 25 Champions League players

- The Argentine star picks four Liverpool star along with a few other Premier League stars

- Barcelona captain was denied his fifth UCL title by the Reds after their dramatic semifinal comeback at Anfield a year ago

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has named four Liverpool players in the list of his 25 best Champions League stars.

The Catalans were ousted from the European championship at the semifinal stage after losing 4-3 on aggregate.

It would be recalled that Barca took a three-goal advantage to Anfield from the first leg in Spain but failed to find the back of the net at Anfield.

A victory that propelled the Merseyside team to the final and eventually won the tournament at the end of the season.

However, the Argentine included a number of Premier League stars in the list but the Reds have more players in the selection.

Current European player of the year Virgil Van Dijk alongside Alisson Becker, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane made the shortlist.

Messi said about the Dutchman: "He is a very tough opponent, one of the best in the world”.

The 32-year-old noted on Alisson’s composure: "He is very calm. He seems to have more time than most goalkeepers."

Barca captain seems to be quite impressive with Salah, saying: "He has been amazing for Liverpool FC. I like his style.”

He concluded on the Liverpool squad by saying Mane’s versatility and energy stand him out: "He is like a midfielder, winger, striker. He is everywhere."

Meanwhile, the forward believes is one for the future after helping his side dump the Catalans out of Champions League last term. He labeled the wing-back as “the future”.

Tottenham Hotspur duo Harry Kane and Heung-min Son were listed in Messi's top 25 stars in Europe for 2020.

Manchester winger star Raheem Sterling also made the cut despite his poor display this season, but the Argentine hails him for his "impressive speed with and without the ball”.

The Englishman was joined by three of his team-mates as they joined Liverpool with four representatives.

He picked out Kevin De Bruyne as “one of the greatest passers of the ball” with “incredible vision”, “fantastic” Bernardo Silva and the “strong, fast and instinctive” Sergio Aguero.

He also listed a host of stars including Robert Lewandowski, Eden Hazard and Philippe Coutinho among others.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Barcelona legend Lionel Messi has showered praises on Chelsea youngster Mason Mount - saying the midfielder has the qualities to become a world-class star in the nearest future.

The 21-year-old broke into the Blues first team this season under current boss Frank Lampard and has already scored six goals and four assists.

His impressive contributions to his side's current top four status on the table so far this campaign has helped him win the heart of the club fans.

[embedded content]

