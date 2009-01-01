Home | News | General | Top Premier League star announces death of his father after 7 years of illness

- Michail Antonio has lost his father after seven years of sickness

- The West Ham United star confirmed it on social media

- Antonio has scored two goals for West Ham this season

West Ham United winger Michail Antonio has announced the demise of his lovely father after seven years of serious battle with illness where he was going on and off to the hospital.

The Englishman took to his social media account to reveal the latest development about his family thanking all the people who have sent him commiseration messages.

Michail Antonio also added that he will be stepping down with activities on social media for some time due to the death of his father in other to be with his family.

"Over the last 7 years, my dad has been ill. In and out of hospital and now his life has come to its end.

Ighalo makes stunning revelation of what poverty did to him during his childhood days (it has to do with Man Utd)

"I've been getting messages and I've been getting phone calls so I just want to put this out and say I'm not going to be responding to people much or posting anything on Instagram until I feel like I'm ready to again.

"I want all of you to put my family in my prayers,''. Antonio explained according to UK Sun.

Condolences have been pouring for the West Ham United star with fans urging him to take heart over his father's death.

Before the Premier League season was suspended, Michail Antonio scored two goals and two assists for West Ham United who are battling relegation.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Rio Ferdinand suggested that the Premier League board should cancel the 2019/20 season because of the threat and spread of coronavirus.

And should the Premier League chiefs agree to do that, then it will be a big blow for Jurgen Klopp and his wards at Liverpool who have been waiting to win the title for the past 30 years.

British actor Idris Elba tests positive for deadly coronavirus (video)

Coronavirus crisis has been a serious issue which has been affecting all humans on earth in one way or the other as many businesses have gone down.

Rio Ferdinand stated that his opinion about the Premier League season being cancelled has nothing to do with his rivalry with Liverpool when he was playing for Man United.

The 41-year-old Englishman explained that he is only thinking about the safety of the players who are the primary actors in the round leather game.

There have been talks that the remaining games this season in the Premier League should be played behind closed doors, but Rio Ferdinand stated that it won't be a nice idea.

4-yr-old boxer: I want to become a world champion | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...