Cardi B's husband Offset tells off fans who accused him of cheating on wife once again (video)

- Cardi B decided to record a live video and that landed her partner in trouble

- Offset was using his phone and quickly hid it when his wife walked in the room

- Instagram users immediately assumed the rapper was cheating again and suggested he was talking to another woman

- The Migos member defended himself and claimed he was just playing games on his device

Rapper Cardi B and her husband Offset have fought difficult battles to get to a healthy place in their marriage.

Cardi had to deal with her husband’s cheating ways in the past to a point the two broke up and lived separately with no hopes for mending fences.

Months after the publicised spectacle, Offset has had to defend his honour again after a few fans claimed on Instagram that he had returned to his cheating ways.

The artist who shares a child with Cardi said he was over the negativity and warned his followers against trying to mess with his marriage.

The member of Migos group was spotted putting his phone away when his wife walked into the room and Instagram users immediately assumed he was texting other women.

A video clip shared on social media featured a loud Cardi summoning her hubby and as soon as Offset saw her, he placed his phone down and covered the screen.

This caused netizens to assume he had something he did not want the mother of his child to see or he just did not want to be caught pants down again.

An angered Offset hit back and told his fans to stop spreading rumours that might jeopardise his marriage.

So he gave a play by play of what happened in the bedroom so guys could finally get off his back.

“I know you guys are making something outta nothing outta that stream when I was playing a game and my girl came in the room and I grabbed the phone, whatever the hell you guys are saying...I grabbed the phone, I put it up, I put it back. Come on with that. We got so much negative energy out here in the air, sickness,” he defended himself.

Offset claims he was just playing games innocently on his phone and decided to put away the device so he could listen to his wife when she called on him.

He added that guys need to ease up on him and give him some space to breathe.

Offset insisted he did not even make a call and was very innocent.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported Cardi B put a troll in his place after he claimed her daughter with Offset, Kulture, is not the cutest.

