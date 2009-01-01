Covid-19: We're working with Nigerian govt to get our citizens out - UK govt
- The UK ambassador to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has given updates on how British citizens will be airlifted out of the country
- The high commissioner said they are working with the government and other relevant agencies to ease the evacuation process
- According to her, British citizens do not have to worry on the lockdowns in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja to get back to their home country
The UK high commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has spoken about the latest development to get Britons out of the country in the face of Covid-19.
The ambassador told British citizens who are in the country on a short term basis to send a mail to its personal email: Consular.Lagos@fco.gov.uk.
Catriona said that there is a concerted effort between both countries to make flights possible. She also said that the UK government is working with airlines even as she acknowledged the challenges they are facing with the whole plan.
She also assured UK nationals that they would continue to offer consular services despite the lockdowns in Lagos, Ogun, and Abuja.
In her final tweets, she advised them to keep working with the health guidelines of social distancing and constant hand sanitizing to remain safe.
See her tweets below:
