24 hours after pledging N1b for fight against coronavirus, Nigeria's richest woman Alakija donates N25k each for widows, orphans

- Widows and orphans registered with the Rose of Sharon Foundation will be getting N25,000 each courtesy of the foundation

- The foundation, founded by billionaire businesswoman Folorunsho Alakija, will distribute the donations across the six geopolitical zones in the country

- This is coming a day after the philanthropist donated N1 billion for the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria

A day after donating N1 billion for the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria, billionaire businesswoman Folorunsho Alakija has donated N25,000 each to each of her foundation's registered widows and orphans in the six geopolitical zones in the country.

The money was donated to cushion the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on the beneficiaries.

Legit.ng gathers that the foundation, Rose of Sharon Foundation, made the disclosure on its official Twitter page on Tuesday, March 31.

The billionaire businesswoman also announced the donation on her official LinkedIn page.

Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire businesswoman Folorunsho Alakija has pledged N1 billion for Nigeria's fight against coronavirus as cases of the deadly disease continue to rise.

Alakija made the donation through her oil company and commended the efforts made by the federal and state governments, private sectors and individuals towards the fight against coronavirus in Nigeria.

Since coronavirus pandemic hit Nigeria, there have been a lot of donations from Nigerian entrepreneurs to support the country in its fight against the pandemic.

