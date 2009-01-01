If you're staying at home broke, you're in quarantine - Dino Melaye declares days after giving coronavirus cure
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
- Dino Melaye has reacted as President Muhammadu Buhari's lockdown directive takes effect in Ogun, Lagos and FCT
- The controversial former lawmaker described lockdown during Covid-19 period as being broke and having a troublesome partner
- Melaye's hilarious reaction came days after the former Kogi senator provided spiritual alternative to the cure of coronavirus pandemic
As President Muhammadu Buhari's lockdown directives take effect, Dino Melaye has shared his view on the concept of isolation, quarantine and lockdown- albeit in his usual hilarious way.
Legit.ng recalls that President Buhari stopped all movements in the FCT, Lagos, and Ogun states in a bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic following growing reported cases.
The president gave the directive during a presidential broadcast on Sunday evening, March 29, and added that the directive would be for an initial period of 14 days.
As the order takes effect, Dino Melaye, who represented Kogi West in the 8th Senate, urged Nigerians to "laugh and play" while staying safe at home.
The former senator, however, described isolation in the time of coronavirus as having money to spend. He further described quarantine as being broke.
Melaye, who posted the message on his Instagram account on Tuesday, March 31, also described lockdown as being broke and having a troublesome wife.
"My people staying at home is for the living lets enjoy this compo holiday. Laugh & play, if you are staying at home with money, you are in isolation.
"If you are staying at home broke, you are in quarantine, but if you are staying at home, broke and with trouble wife, you are in total lockdown,” the former lawmaker said.
PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid growing scare over coronavirus, Melaye, a former senator representing Kogi West, said face masks and hand sanitisers are not the solutions but a remorseful return to the way of the Lord.
Melaye said repentance and return to the Lord is the lasting solution to the epidemic that has surged the world into unrest.
Taking to his Twitter page on Thursday, March 19, the former Kogi federal lawmaker shared a text from the bible, precisely 2 Chronicles 7. 13 -15 where it was said: "If people turn away from evil, . . . I'll make their land prosperous again."
NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better
Сoronavirus: 6 outrageous lies about the disease | Legit TV
[embedded content]
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles