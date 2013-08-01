Home | News | General | Norwegian industry vows to keep seafood nation running amid Corona-chaos

DESPITE the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Norwegian seafood industry has said that it remains committed to providing safe, sustainable and nutritious food to the world.

In a statement by the Norwegian Ministry of Trade, Industry and Fisheries said value chain supporting food production and delivery remains critical functional to society.

Both wild fisheries and aquaculture areas food producers considered of critical importance to society. Together with the transport sector, the seafood producers are aiming to keep up the supply of Norwegian seafood both in Norway and abroad.

On Saturday 14th March issued a formal letter identifying the – The Norwegian seafood industry plays a very important role in the food supply chain, not only in Norway but also across the world. In these difficult times it is important to keep society going, and ensure that everyone has access to healthy and nutritious foods, says Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen, newly appointed Minister of Fisheries and Seafood in Norway.

Access to healthy and safe foods more important than ever

Being classified as a critical societal function means the Norwegian seafood industry will aim to keep operations running as normal as possible.

Perhaps now more than ever it is important to keep up the production and supply of healthy and nutritious foods, and we are very happy that the Norwegian government recognizes the vital part the Norwegian seafood industry plays in this. We are committed to playing our part and finding solutions to keep up a good supply of Norwegian seafood throughout these troubling times, says CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council, Renate Larsen.

In Norway, like in most other European countries, the government has taken drastic steps to halt the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Schools, cinemas, restaurants, and bars have been told to close and citizens encouraged to stay at home as much as possible. As an industry of critical importance, the seafood industry will have access to childcare, and the transport industry is exempt from some of the strictest quarantine regulations for personnel, to ensure the flow of goods across borders.

Borders are not shut for goods transport

Despite many borders across Europe now being shut, they are not closed to goods transport. This is confirmed in a statement from the Norwegian government on the 15th March, and also reflects the issued guidelines from the European Commission. For overseas markets, extra air freight routes are being established as passenger flights are suspended.

Norway exports 95 percent of its seafood, and many countries depend on Norwegian seafood to meet local demand. The Norwegian industry is now working together with the Norwegian government to ensure deliveries and logistics can continue to operate as smoothly as possible in a very uncertain situation.

– These are unprecedented times. Nobody knows what we are facing around the corner. What we do know is that people need to eat. And we have some of the best and healthiest foods around. Ensuring a stable supply really is a critical function of society, and as a seafood nation we take our responsibility very seriously, says Larsen.

