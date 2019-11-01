Home | News | General | Covid-19: Inmates protest at Kaduna correctional centre

…Shiites Raise Alarm over Zakzaky’s Safety

By Ibrahim Hassan

As inmates of Kaduna Correctional Centre protested for fear of the COVID-19 pandemic,adherents of the Shia sect in Kaduna have raised concern over the plight of their leader in the correctional facility ,Sheikh Ibrahim Yakubu el-Zakzaky.

Journalists in Kaduna learned that inmates of the Kaduna Central Correctional Center had protested due to fear of contracting the coronavirus in the facility.

However ,the protest was quelled by the authorities.

A source said that it was an attempted jail break and riot in the centre due to fear of the virus.”Some of the centre officers had it rough while trying to restore order,” the source claimed.

Calm has been restored in the facility, while the injured were said to be receiving medical attention.

The Comptroller of the centre had confirmed the protest ,adding that situation was now under control.

However, members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) led by Zakzaky,said they were deeply worried over the safety and security of Sheikh Zakzaky in the correctional centre.

A statement from the President of IMN’s Media Forum, Ibrahim Musa ,said ” credible reports emanating from the Kaduna Correctional Center, where the government is wrongly detaining Sheikh Zakzaky and his wife has reached the Islamic Movement in Nigeria of a turmoil leading to the opening of fire and blocking of all access roads to the Center.”

“We are rightly concerned about these developments and we strongly call on all relevant authorities to ensure that the security and safety of the Sheikh and his wife are guaranteed.

“We would hold the federal government responsible for any harm to them. It is the responsibility of governments to protect all inmates in such homes, especially with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world, especially as the law presumes all to be innocent until proven otherwise by a law court.

“The case of Sheikh Zakzaky in particular, is quite different, where a federal high court had declared his arrest and detention as unconstitutional and a violation of his fundamental rights. Furthermore, the charges for which he is standing trial at the moment have been punctured by two different courts, who tried nearly 200 members on the same charges and discharged and acquitted them all.”

“We demand for the immediate release of the Sheikh and his wife,” they said .

Vanguard

