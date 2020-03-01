Home | News | General | Fayemi names committee for COVID-19 support account

Kayode Fayemi

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, on Tuesday, named an eight-man management committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic Support Account recently set up by the state government.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Yinka Oyebode, in a statement issued in Ado-Ekiti, said this was part of the efforts at curtailing the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the state.

He said that the account was opened specifically to receive donations from corporate bodies, philanthropists and well-meaning members of the society, who were willing to support government’s efforts at combating COVID-19.

According to him, the funds will be targeted at providing palliatives for the vulnerable persons in the state.

Oyebode added that the committee was set up in line with the governor’s commitment to transparency and accountability.

He listed members of the committee to include the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, who would serve as the Chairman, with Mrs Margaret Fagboyo, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Development Partnerships, as Secretary.

Other members were Mr Ayoola Owolabi, the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Femi Ajayi, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Moji Yaya-Kolade, Commissioner for Health and Human Services as well as Alhaji Ayodele Jinadu, Commissioner for Special Duties.

The committee also has Prof. Bolaji Aluko, Special Adviser/Director-General, Office of Transformation and Strategic Development and Dr Hakeem Bakare, Director, Directorate of Inter-Communication Technology as members.

According to the governor’s spokesman, the Ekiti Covid-19 Pandemic Support Account, with UBA Current Account Number: 1022752067, has since become operational.

