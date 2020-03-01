COVID-19 greater challenge on Rivers refuse management stakeholders — Obuah
By Egufe Yafugborhi – Port Harcourt
Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) has charged its service providers to raise the bar in discharge of their duties as the menace of Corona Virus challenges the agency to keep Rivers cleaner than ever before.
Sole Administrator of RIWAMA, Bro Felix Obuah who gave the charge in Port Harcourt said with commitment to personal and public hygiene integral to Governor Nyesom Wike’s overall efforts at checkmating Covid-19 in Rivers, all RIWAMA service providers must work round the clock to rid the state of refuse.
Obuah in a statement by his Media Adviser, Jerry Needam said, “For no reason must any Service Provider be found wanting this period. These sit-at-home and curfew ordered by the state government exempt all workers on essential duties including waste management service providers and their workers.”
Obuah also urged the Service Providers to ensure that their drivers and workers wear protective gears including hand gloves and medical masks as well as applying all other control measures while carrying out their duties.
