Labour warns against increase in electricity tariff

…Describes the plan as an expression of insensitivity

President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, has warned the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC, not to go ahead with the planned increase in electricity tariff from April 1, 2020.

The organised labour said it would be an act of insensitivity on the part of the electricity regulatory body to go ahead now and increase tariff when the entire world including Nigeria was grappling with the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) pandemic that has traumatized mankind.

A statement issued by the President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba in Abuja on Tuesday, stated that the concern of many nations was on how to contain the ravaging pandemic, adding that many countries have given out palliative to cushion the economic hardship occasioned by Coronavirus.

Ayuba said that Nigerians and the global community have a real enemy to deal with which is the COVID-19, adding that it would be totally unwise to make enemies out of ourselves and exacerbate the high voltage social tension that currently cascades all over the country.

The statement read, “There are very strong concerns that the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) might go ahead with the planned increase in electricity tariff from tomorrow, April 1, 2020.

” The concerns in the public domain are not helped by reports that the NERC has not issued any reversal order to Electricity Distribution Companies (DISCOs) on the planned electricity tariff increase in power utility.

“We wish to state that the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) seriously frowns at, completely condemns and totally rejects any plan to inflict further pain on Nigerians at this very trying period of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic through an increase in electricity tariff.

“All the leaders of our affiliate unions were unanimous in rejecting the planned increase in electricity tariff during our recent interactive session with NERC in Kano.

” We wish to state that any increase in electricity tariff would only convey a deafening expression of insensitivity to the plight of the Nigerian people who are currently dealing with the social scare, income hemorrhage, economic squeeze and mortal dread of COVID-19.”

He noted that what was expected now was the provision of stimulus including distribution of free food and free Healthcare among others to ameliorate the sufferings of the citizenry.

According to him, ” At a time like this, other countries of the world battling the COVID-19 pandemic are expanding social welfare and putting in place economic stimulus including distribution of free foods, free healthcare services, sanitary kits, utility bills reduction, debt moratorium, and cash support just to insulate their citizens from the harsh realities of the war against the novel Coronavirus. Our own case in Nigeria cannot be different.

“If there is any time to show that peoples’ lives are all that really matters, it is now! If there is any time to show that it is people before profit, it is now. If there is any time to show that the very essence of government is the security and welfare of citizens, it is now.

“The war effort right now is how to beat the COVID-19 health insurgency and not scare-mongering already beleaguered citizens with electricity bills they cannot afford.

” Nigerian workers find tremendous succor in the altruism shared by President Muhammadu Buhari in his address on 29th March 2020 on government plans to support citizens through these tough times.

” We urge the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission not to embark on any fruitless adventure that would cast aspersion on the good intentions of Mr. President. Nigerians and indeed the global community have a real enemy to deal with and that is COVID-19.

“It would be totally unwise to make enemies out of ourselves and exacerbate the high voltage social tension that currently cascades all over the country. A word is indeed enough for the wise.”

