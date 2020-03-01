Gay Marriage Caused Coronavirus – Cleric
A leading Iraqi Shia cleric, Muqtada al-Sadr has claimed that coronavirus was caused by gay marriage.
“One of the most appalling things that have caused this epidemic is the legalization of same-sex marriage,” al-Sadr said in a post on his Twitter account on Saturday.
“Hence, I call on all governments to repeal this law immediately and without any hesitation,” he added.
Followers of al-Sadr were criticized after hundreds congregated inside a mosque and chanted “coronavirus has terrified you,” despite government measures imposed to stop the spread of the outbreak.
Iraq imposed a nationwide lockdown last week that ends today as part of measures to fight the coronavirus.
As of Saturday, 42 in Iraq have died from coronavirus, and there are 506 confirmed cases, according to the Iraqi health ministry.
Thirty countries worldwide, most of them in Europe, have allowed for same-sex marriage, according to research from Pew Research Center.
