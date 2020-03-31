BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria now 139
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported four new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 139.
According to the NCDC, Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria – three in the FCT and one in Lagos.
Of the 139 cases confirmed in the country, two death has been recorded, with nine discharged
NCDC said, “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos
“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths”
Currently as it stands;
Lagos- 82
FCT- 28
Oyo- 8
Osun- 5
Ogun- 4
Kaduna- 3
Enugu- 2
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Ekoti- 1
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
139 confirmed cases
9 discharged
2 deaths pic.twitter.com/rHfVgIzemZ
