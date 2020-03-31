Home | News | General | BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria now 139
BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria now 139



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 25 minutes ago
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has reported four new cases of coronavirus in the country, taking the total number of infections to 139.

According to the NCDC, Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria – three in the FCT and one in Lagos.

Of the 139 cases confirmed in the country, two death has been recorded, with nine discharged

NCDC said, “Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths”

Currently as it stands;
Lagos- 82
FCT- 28
Oyo- 8
Osun- 5
Ogun- 4
Kaduna- 3
Enugu- 2
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Ekoti- 1
Rivers-1
Benue- 1

139 confirmed cases
9 discharged
2 deaths pic.twitter.com/rHfVgIzemZ

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) March 31, 2020

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

