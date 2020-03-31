BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria now 139

According to the NCDC, Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria – three in the FCT and one in Lagos.



Of the 139 cases confirmed in the country, two death has been recorded, with nine discharged

NCDC said, "Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos

"As at 08:00 pm 31st March there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths"





Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Oyo- 8

Osun- 5

Ogun- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekoti- 1

Rivers-1

