President Buhari teaching Nigerians how to wash their hands
- 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
A photograph of the President Muhammadu Buhari teaching Nigerians how to wash their hands in order to avoid contracting or spreading coronavirus has been released by the State House, Abuja.
In the photograph, he is seen washing his hands in a wash hand basin right in front of a mirror.
The location is most certainly his office or residence at the Presidential Villa.
It carries the caption, “President Buhari shows the way. Wash your hands, as many times as you can.”
