Home | News | General | President Buhari teaching Nigerians how to wash their hands
BREAKING: Coronavirus cases in Nigeria now 139
Coronavirus: For now, forget about hajj this year - Saudi Arabia tells Muslims

President Buhari teaching Nigerians how to wash their hands



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 36 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A photograph of the President Muhammadu Buhari teaching Nigerians how to wash their hands in order to avoid contracting or spreading coronavirus has been released by the State House, Abuja.

In the photograph, he is seen washing his hands in a wash hand basin right in front of a mirror.

The location is most certainly his office or residence at the Presidential Villa.

It carries the caption, “President Buhari shows the way. Wash your hands, as many times as you can.”

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 199