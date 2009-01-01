Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Bishop Oyedepo donates 2 ambulances, medical equipment, relief materials

- Bishop David Oyedepo has contributed his own quota to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria

- Oyedepo donated 2 ambulances, 500 pieces of personal protective equipment, 40 pieces of infrared thermometers among others

- The popular bishop also donated 400 bags of rice, 150 bags of beans, 400 bags of garri and 500 gallons of vegetable oil

Popular clergyman, Bishop David Oyedepo has donated medical equipment and relief materials to Lagos and Ogun states to aide the fight against coronavirus.

Oyedepo is the general overseer of the Living Faith Church Worldwide a.k.a Winners’ Chapel International.

In a statement sent to journalists by the chairman of the church’s editorial board, Professor Sheriff Folarin, it revealed that the church donated ambulances, test kits, thermometers, amongst others to the two states.

Bishop Oyedepo is one of the most influential religious leaders in Nigeria

Source: Depositphotos

Among the medical/health resources are two state-of-the-art ambulances with capacity for first aid, test, and treatment of those infected or on emergency resulting from the infection.

Oyedepo's Winners to give ambulances to Lagos and Ogun, gets bags of rice, garri for less privileged

“Each of the ambulances will be donated to Lagos and Ogun states to boost the disease control measures and treatment,” the statement noted.

Other items include 20 cartons of latex hand gloves, 10 cartons of disposable face masks, 40 pieces of infrared thermometers, 500 pieces of personal protective equipment, Hazmat suit, two boxes of pulse oximeters and two cartons of blood pressure monitor.

Also donated are foodstuffs meant for immediate distribution as palliatives to the less privileged who are likely to be the worst hit by the lockdown.

“These are 400 bags of rice, 150 bags of beans, 400 bags of garri, 500 gallons of vegetable oil, among other items,” Professor Folarin said.

“Living Faith Church as a faith-based organization with a global outreach wishes to register its support, in entirety, to the Nigerian government and global efforts to win the war against this unseen but common enemy of mankind,” he added.

Philanthropist Kesington Adebutu donates N300m to Lagos state for fight against coronavirus

Similarly, Bishop Isaac Idahosa has donated relief materials to his church members to help them out during the lockdown period imposed by the federal government.

Idahosa, who is the general overseer of the God First Ministry, distributed rice and hand sanitizers to his church members.

The bishop also asked his congregation to save their offerings during the lockdown period and use it to survive.

Earlier, the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye donated 11 intensive care unit (ICU) beds, fully fitted with ventilators, to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

