Reactions as Burna Boy tells Reekado Banks he is not a worthy challenger

- Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, has got fans buzzing on social media after his exchange with fellow singer, Reekado Banks

- Reekado had accepted Burna Boy’s call for a music challenge with any worthy person

- After Reekado said he was up for the challenge, Burna Boy said he asked for a worthy opponent

The Nigerian entertainment industry definitely lives up to its description seeing as many stars do not disappoint with their antics which they sometimes display on social media.

Grammy nominated music star, Burna Boy, has got Nigerians buzzing on social media over his exchange with fellow musician, Reekado Banks.

Burna hosted a question and answer session on his Twitter page and a fan asked which music star he would be willing to have a hit battle with.

The On The Low crooner replied that he is willing to go toe to toe with any worthy challenger and it can be lyrically, musically or however they want it. See below:

Obviously seeing it as an opportunity to also show off his talent, another music star, Reekado Banks, said that he is ready to challenge Burna musically.

See his tweet below:

Burna Boy then replied that even though he has great love for Reekado, he asked for a worthy challenger.

See his tweet:

As expected, the exchange has got Nigerians talking with many people saying that Burna dragged his colleague.

See some reactions below:

Nawa o.

