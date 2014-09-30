Home | News | General | Breaking: Sad day in Nigeria as top medical doctor Alfa Saadu dies taking care of coronavirus victims in UK

- It is a sad day for Nigeria following the death of a prominent medical doctor, Alfa Saadu, after he was infected by coronavirus

- Saadu, who had retired after taking top medical offices in the United Kingdom, had returned to care for those infected with the virus

- The medical doctor caught the virus and did not survive it

Nigeria has lost one of its top medical doctors in the diaspora, Alfa Saadu, who was in the United Kingdom taking care of persons infected with COVID-19, also called coronavirus.

Some of those who know the medical doctor are currently mourning him on social media.

Legit.ng understands that he had joined the UK medical personnel as a volunteer when the virus broke out in the country. He later got infected.

One of such mourners called him a brilliant and eloquent gentleman. "You always worked really hard and came back to help," he added.

Alfa Saadu was a prominent Nigerian doctor in the UK

In his tribute, Bukola Saraki, a former Senate president, said: "My condolences go to the family of late Dr. Alfa Sa'adu, the people of Pategi and Kwara State on the death of the foremost medical practitioner who passed away in London this morning.

"Late Dr Sa'adu provided leadership for our people in the diaspora as he served for many years as Chiarman, Kwara State Association of Nigeria (Kwasang UK).

"Back at home, he was a community leader and traditional office holder as Galadima of Pategi. He will be sorely missed."

Another message on social media described him as one of the brightest and kindest medical doctor in the United Kingdom.

“It is indeed a sad day for Nigerian doctors in UK. But also for doctors worldwide who sometimes are thrown into the deep end without adequate resources. May his soul RIP.

“We just lost a gem in the Nigerian medical community in the UK to COVID-19," the message posted on some groups, said.

His profile shows that Alfa Sa’adu started at Ealing Hospital NHS Trust in the UK on February 1, 2011 as medical director and deputy chief executive. He served until September 30, 2014.

On October 1, 2014, he was appointed as the interim medical director/responsible officer /Caldicotte guardian of the newly merged Integrated Care Organisation known as the London North West Healthcare NHS Trust.

He accepted voluntary redundancy from the Trust on 31st July 2015.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Nigerian government had also announced another casualty from Coronavirus (Covid -19), officially bringing the number of the death toll in the country to two.

