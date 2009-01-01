Home | News | General | Man United think Odion Ighalo would be worth £70m only if 1 thing was different

- Odion Ighalo has scored four goals for Manchester United since he got in

- Manchester United chiefs think he'd be worth £70m if five years younger

- Shanghai have also offered Ighalo bid deal for him to return to China

Manchester United chiefs have reportedly thought that Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo would have worth £70m if the former Watford man is five years younger.

Odion Ighalo has been superb for Manchester United since he joined the Red Devils from Chinese Super League side club Shanghai Shenhua and has netted four goals for the Red Devils.

Eyebrows were first raised when Manchester United signed Odion Ighalo in the January transfer window as some believe that he would not be able to shine.

Marcus Rashford got injured which made Manchester United to go for Odion Ighalo and he has proven that he is up to the task considering his performances.

And according to the report by Four Four Two, they claimed that some Manchester United chiefs think Odion Ighalo will be worth £70m if he was five years younger.

This means that Manchester United are satisfied with Odion Ighalo's performances so far since he got to Old Trafford.

United are expected to make a final decision on Odion Ighalo when the season comes to an end.

Solskjaer and his wards are currently occupying fifth position on the Premier League table with the hopes of them making the top four at the end of the season.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how former Super Eagles defender Ifeanyi Udeze made it clear that he will never have a second thought on accepting Shanghai Shenhua’s £400,000 per week offer given to Odion Ighalo.

Udeze's statement comes after the Chinese Super League side Shanghai offered Odion Ighalo a contract extension which will make him the highest paid African player if he accepts.

Shanghai actually loaned Odion Ighalo to Manchester United during the January 2020 transfer window for a six-month deal.

And Odion Ighalo has so far grabbed the chance of playing for Manchester United well scoring four goals for the Red Devils before the League was suspended.

His parent club were impressed with his performances so far at Manchester United and they want him to come back offering him big deal.

Odion Ighalo on the other hand is waiting for what Manchester United will decide on for his future, but definitely, United will not pay him what Shanghai have offered.

