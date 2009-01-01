Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Reps forgo 2 months' salary to help fight global pandemic in Nigeria

- Lawmakers in Nigeria are actually leading by example in the fight against the spread of coronavirus

- Members of the House of Representatives have donated their two months' salaries to raise funds so as to help their respective constituents

- This move was announced on Tuesday, March 31, by the speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila

In a spirit of true patriotism, lawmakers in the House of Representatives have agreed to sacrifice their salaries for two months so as to raise funds that will be used to fight the spread of coronavirus in the country.

This philanthropic move by legislators in the green chamber was by the speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Tuesday, March 31.

Gbajabiamila noted that the donations from all the 360 members of the House will be independent of the individual contributions to their respective constituents.

The speaker also revealed that the money will be put in the National Relief Fund account for the fight against COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Senators donate half of their March salaries to raise fund

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that in a bid to assist the federal government in the fight against the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the senators had made a bold sacrifice on behalf of the country.

Federal lawmakers on Monday, March 30, jointly decided to forgo half of their March salaries so as to raise funds that will be used to tackle the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria.

In fact, some principal members of the Senate reached out to the senators to embark on the move.

The red chamber took a leaf from ministers in the country who recently agreed to use half of their salaries in the month for the same laudable cause.

Speaking earlier on what started as a proposal by principal members of the National Assembly, a high-ranking senator said that he believed that his colleagues would key into the vision.

President Buhari's 43 ministers donate 50% of March salary to fight coronavirus

The senator told journalists: “I can assure you that most if not all senators will key into the donation because we all know that nothing will be too small to support the Executive’s decision to wipe out Coronavirus epidemic from our country."

The decision of the red chamber was made public in a press statement published by Senator Godiya Akwashiki, the vice-chairman, Senate committee on media and public affairs.

