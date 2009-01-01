Home | News | General | Revealed: Here is the staggering amount Kobe Bryant's towel from his final NBA game was sold (it's worth millions)

- Kobe Bryant's legacy appears to be living on nearly three months after his death

- This is after a fan spent an eye-watering £27,000 to buy a towel Bryant wore in his last NBA game

- Bryant tragically died in a California helicopter crash back in January along with his daughter Gianna and seven others

The famous towel basketball icon Kobe Bryant wore during his last appearance match in the NBA has fetched a staggering £27,000 at an online auction.

Bryant draped the towel over his shoulders as he made his farewell speech at Staples Centre in Los Angeles, before a fan grabbed it.

And nearly four years later, the souvenir has been sold multiple times its price, with Mail Online reporting was auctioned along with two tickets from the April 2016 match.

It is believed Bryant's death late January may have contributed to the towel fetching more.

The basketball legend and his daughter, Gianna, died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California.

Bryant was impressive on the night for his Lakers side, scoring 60 points to guide his side to a memorable 101-96 win over the Utah Jazz.

The 41-year-old spent 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships.

It is understood the lucky buyer is known for having the largest collection of LA Lakers memorabilia, having previously spent a whopping $30,000 to acquire a yearbook from Bryant's middle school days.

"He is a devoted Lakers fan. His long-term plan is to create a museum in Southern California," Jeff Woolf, president of Iconic Auctions, told CNN.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that basketball icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna fondly known as Gigi have finally been laid to rest after involving in a tragic helicopter crash which took their lives.

The two are understood to have been buried after a private family service held in Los Angeles in which they did not allow photographers inside.

According to Daily Mail, the service was held quietly on Friday, February 7, at Pacific View Memorial Park in Corona del Mar, California with no photographers present.

Information about the burials was revealed in death certificates issued by Los Angeles' Department of Public Health, listing burial as the type of deposition for the two.

