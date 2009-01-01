Home | News | General | Coronavirus: More patients will be discharged soon - FG declares

- There is hope for patients currently infected with coronavirus in Nigeria

- The federal government has disclosed that many of them will be discharged soon

- Minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire disclosed this on Tuesday, March 31 while addressing journalists in Abuja

The federal government has announced that more patients of coronavirus would be released once all their results turn out negative.

Minister of health, Dr Osagie Ehanire disclosed this on Tuesday, March 31 while addressing the media in Abuja.

Dr Enahire and his team have been giving daily updates on the situation in Nigeria

His words: “Five persons have been discharged and sent home. Nigeria has unfortunately recorded two fatalities and both of them had underlying illnesses.

“There are some (patients) that are due to be discharged. Quite a few are due but the protocol is that they must test negative twice within 24 or 48 hours and if they do not test negative twice they are held back.

“Treatment normally takes a month or between three to five weeks depending on how your body responds.”

Meanwhile, minister of state for health, Dr Olurunnimbe Mamora, on Monday, March 30 disclosed that it costs the Nigerian government about N10,000 to conduct a COVID-19 test on one individual.

Mamora, a graduate of medicine and surgery from the University of Ife, stated that the testing method by the government is the World Health Organization (WHO) validated Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) which produces an accurate result.

He said the government was, however, not worried about the cost but the accuracy of the result, hence the insistence on real-time PCR equipment.

His words: “I don’t have the exact figure but I was meant to understand that it costs about N10,000 or thereabout to run the test. I am not too sure about the figure.

“But even if at N10,000, you can just imagine the huge financial involvement given the number of people that want to be tested.

“Perhaps, that was why people are coming up with RDTs but we have reservation about it. It’s not WHO validated, it’s mostly based on anti-bodies that would be identified in the blood.

“Also, the margin of error is quite high. PCR remains the most reliable method of testing for an accurate result.”

Meanwhile, the Northern Solidarity Front has berated the National Orientation Agency (NOA) for not doing enough in sensitising Nigerians on the dangers associated with the dreaded coronavirus.

The group was reacting to a news report by an international news outlet, the Al Jazeera, citing the lack of sensitization in Nigeria regarding the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

In a press statement released to journalists in Abuja and signed by its leader, Garuda Ahmed on Friday, March 27, the group lambasted the NOA for “sitting idle instead of carrying out the main objectives.”

