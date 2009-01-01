Home | News | General | With all the hot baby mamas being dumped, men clearly want more than looks - Huddah Monroe

Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe, is known for her interesting stand on issues as she takes to social media to share them from time to time.

The pretty lady recently took to social media via her Instastory to share an observation with fans.

A number of ladies have become mothers and giving birth to kids for men who have shown no interest in settling down with them.

Interestingly, many of these ladies are very beautiful and some may even describe them as being hot. Well, Huddah has shared her opinion on why these hot ladies are just baby mamas.

According to a post shared by the Kenyan socialite on her Instagram page, she said that with the way all these hot ladies are being made just baby mamas and not wives, it shows that men clearly want more than looks.

See a screenshot of her post below:

Hmm…An interesting opinion.

In other news, Legit.ng reported that Grammy nominated Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, spoke on why he is not yet a parent. According to him, he wants to be as good a parent to his children like his parents are to him and his siblings.

He further explained that he would not be having any kids until he is confident that he can be stable and settle with the mother of his kids.

Legit.ng also reported that Barbadian singer, Rihanna, disclosed that she is aiming to have four kids and raise them on her own if she will not have found her prince charming all in a span of 10 years.

In an interview with Vogue Magazine, the Umbrella hitmaker shared her personal aspirations saying she wishes to be a mother to three or four kids at most.

The singer described love as the most fundamental thing that matters most between a parent and their child.

