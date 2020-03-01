Home | News | General | Covid-19: Number of persons quarantined in Imo unknown – Govt, Police

By Chinonso Alozie – Owerri

The Imo state government and the Police command, Tuesday said that they did not have the number of persons quarantined in the fancy hotel locked down over suspected cases of covid-19 virus linked to Christigonus Aguwa, who visited the hotel located at Umuguma in World Bank area, Owerri.

Vanguard in Owerri, reached out to both the government and police to know exactly the number of persons in the hotel as of the time it was sealed off.

It happened that the numbers were not disclosed by the government and police given the reason that at the time of the incident, government quickly sealed off the hotel, and since then nobody goes in and nobody comes out from the hotel.

According to the commissioner of Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, “Nobody can say the number of people in that hotel. You know the government went there and sealed it and did not allow anybody to go in or come out.

“For the village of the man, the government has also gone there and sealed it.”

Also the State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Orlando Ikeokwu, briefly said: “I don’t know. The instruction is that nobody goes in nobody comes out of the hotel. Our own is just to cordone off that area nobody goes in or out of the area.”

VANGUARD

