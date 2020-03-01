COVID-19: We have Nigerians’ details, palliatives will reach 11 million citizens – FG
- 2 hours 44 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The President Muhammadu Buhari-led government says 11 million Nigerians will get palliatives to alleviate the harsh effects of coronavirus.
Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouk, said this on Tuesday.
She spoke at the daily media briefing by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja.
Farouk disclosed that the government already had details of those considered vulnerable in 35 states.
She added that they belong to around 2.6 million households across Nigeria.
The minister assured that displaced persons the Northeast already received two months rations of relief materials.
Director-General of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chike Ihekweazu, said Nigeria would continue to develop capacity to test for COVID-19.
He stated that the agency now has the capacity to test up to 1,000 and hopes to test as many as 1,500 next week.
Meanwhile, former African leaders have called in governments and the international organisations to do more to stop coronavirus spread.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles