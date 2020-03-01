COVID-19: I have spiritual formula to end Coronavirus – Bishop Sam Zuga
The founder of House of Joy Ministry, Bishop Sam Zuga, says he has a spiritual formula that will put an end to the scourge of Coronavirus.
Bishop Zuga again called on Nigerians to refer Coronavirus patient to him, saying that has come up with a solution to tackle the dreaded virus.
In a statement he signed, the Benue-born cleric described the spiritual formula as 37²7, adding that it would be effective from Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
He said: “This spiritual formula (37²7) will be used in hospitals, homes and offices for the treatment of not just coronavirus but other deadly diseases as well.
“The formula would be used all over the world, irrespective of colour and religion.”
The cleric stated that he has decided to hold a live Facebook program for all those who are afflicted with Coronavirus and other ailment.
“Tomorrow, I would make declaration for all those afflicted with the virus.
“I will unveil the formula (37²7) through my Facebook page by 10.am on Wednesday. Then, I will be revealing to people how they can use things around them to finish this virus. In times like this, God is always the only help to turn to,” he stated.
Recall that Bishop Zuga had last week said he can treat those with COVID-19.
