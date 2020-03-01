BREAKING: COVID-19: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rise to 139
- 2 hours 49 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night, confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in the country.
This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.
“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos
“As at 08:00 pm 31st March, there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” it read.
More to follow…DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles