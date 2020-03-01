Home | News | General | BREAKING: COVID-19: Confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rise to 139

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Tuesday night, confirmed four new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.

“Four new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 3 in the FCT and 1 in Lagos

“As at 08:00 pm 31st March, there are 139 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths,” it read.

