Six killed, one trapped as Dangote truck crushes vehicle in Lagos

The silo truck said to fallen on a commercial taxi carrying seven persons just after the long bridge inwards Epe Expressway killing six of the occupants on the spot.



The taxi, an OPEL car with registration number SMK312ES was said to be moving inwards Epe when the accident occurred.

At the time of this report, one of the passengers was said to be trapped underneath the crushed vehicle with officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) making efforts to bring him out alive.

Confirming the incident, the Director General (DG) LASEMA Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu said the six people died on impact or shortly afterwards.

He said: “Investigations revealed that a total of seven people were in the crushed car with six of them having lost their lives on or shortly after impact. Efforts are ongoing by the response team to extricate the single adult man who is alive but remains trapped beneath the silo truck.

“Recovery operation ongoing. The deceased will be transported to the mortuary for processing.

“We also wish to appeal to members of the public to comply with the COVID-19 social distancing guidelines laid down by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwoolu, to avoid endangering themselves as well as rescue workers who are already operating under extremely challenging conditions.”

