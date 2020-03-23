Home | News | General | Discover the list of celebrities dead from coronavirus

While the coronavirus pandemic claims thousands of lives every day, certain deaths cannot go unnoticed, because these people were famous and loved by millions. The disease does not differentiate between common people and celebrities. So, who are the celebrities dead from coronavirus?

Who are these celebrities and entertainers whose lives were taken by the new coronavirus? It is sad to admit that this list will grow in the nearest future, as the pandemic is not likely to cease soon.

Celebrities dead from coronavirus

The last weeks of March 2020 showed a shocking increase in the number of people infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide and, sadly, an increase in the number of deaths too. Who are some of the celebrities dead from coronavirus?

Lucia Bose, an Italian actress (1931 - 2020)

The star died of complications linked to the novel coronavirus on March 23, 2020. The actress was 89.

The actress’s career flourished in the 1950-1960s when she starred in Michelangelo Antonioni’s La Signora Senza Camelie, Fellini Satyricon by Federico Fellini, Muerte de un ciclista by Juan Antonio Bardem (Spain) and many other Spanish movies.

She married a Spanish bullfighter Luis Miguel Dominguin and gave birth to two daughters, Lucia and Paola, and a son, Miguel Bose. The latter is known as a Spanish pop new wave musician and actor.

Terrence McNally, a playwright (1938 - 2020)

The famed Broadway maestro passed away on March 24, 2020. He was 81. McNally was a lung cancer survivor.

McNally’s career lasted for more than six decades. His plays, musicals, and operas were known all around the world.

Since 2018, McNally was a member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters. His works and contribution to the world of drama won him many awards.

Manu Dibango, a renowned saxophonist (1933 - 2020)

The great jazz musician who managed to fuse funk with African rhythms passed away because of an illness linked to the novel coronavirus on March 24, 2020. Dibango was 86.

The Cameroonian musician was known as one of the most influential figures in world dance music. His Soul Makossa tune was a smashing hit back in 1972. It brought the musician fame and worldwide recognition. Dibango died in a hospital located in the Paris region.

Floyd Cardoz, a famous chef (1960 - 2020)

Coronavirus complications claimed the famous chef’s life on March 25, 2020. The man was 59.

Millions of fans loved the famous chef for his dazzling skills and also for his participation in Top Chef and Top Chef Masters. He ran a range of restaurants in India and New York.

Not long before his diagnosis was confirmed, Cardoz traveled to New York from Mumbai with a stop in Frankfurt, Germany. A week before the famous chef passed away, he was hospitalized with a high fever.

Floyd kept posting on his Instagram, reassuring his fans that there was no need to worry, but the complications of the disease were too severe.

Mark Blum, an actor (1950 - 2020)

Blum, known and loved by many due to his fascinating performances in Crocodile Dundee, Desperately Seeking Susan and many other movies, passed away due to coronavirus complications on March 25, 2020. The man was 69.

His Broadway career lasted for nearly four decades. In the 1980s, Blum started to appear in movies and TV shows and had more than 80 roles under his belt.

The actor also had asthma when he contracted coronavirus, said Janet Zarish, the actor’s wife of 15 years. They had not travelled recently and neither had they contacted anybody who was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Joe Diffie, a country music star (1958 - 2020)

The famous country musician passed away due to COVID-19-related complications on March 29, 2020. Joe was 61.

Diffie’s star shone brightest in the 1990s. A talented singer and songwriter, he had a range of great hits and wrote for other country stars, such as Tim McGraw, Jo Dee Messina, Conway Twitty, etc.

Diffie’s biggest hits that once led the Billboard chart include Bigger Than The Beatles, Pickup Man, Home, If the Devil Danced (In Empty Pockets), and Third Rock From the Sun.

Alan Merrill, a rock musician (1951 - 2020)

Coronavirus complications claimed the life of the famous musician on March 29, 2020. Merrill was 69.

Known as a co-writer of the song I Love Rock 'n' Roll, Merrill was the first to record it with The Arrows in 1975. In 1977, the band broke up, and the artist started his solo career. He used to perform until a couple of weeks ago when he felt unwell due to a common cold, as he thought.

On March 29, 2020, Merrill’s daughter Laura shared a heartbreaking post on Facebook about her father’s illness and passing.

Many rock stars paid tribute to their friend Merril on their social media accounts.

Ken Shimura, a famous Japanese comedian (1950 - 2020)

The renowned comedian died due to health complications caused by the novel coronavirus on March 29, 2020. Shimura was 70.

‘Japan’s Robin Williams’ reported symptoms, including fatigue, on March 17 and needed hospitalization three days later. He had severe pneumonia, and tests proved that he had the novel coronavirus on March 23. The deterioration of his health caused the artist’s death in spite of all the doctors' efforts.

Shimura was known and loved in Japan and beyond. The country is in deep mourning for the loss of such a prominent talent.

Celebrities in critical condition

The list of celebrities diagnosed with COVID-19 is quite long. It includes people of both young and advanced age. Some are in critical condition. John Prine is one of them.

The country musician, 73, was hospitalized with flu-like symptoms on Thursday, March 26. On Saturday, March 28, his condition worsened, and he was intubated.

Fiona Whelan Prine, the musician’s wife, confirmed that she had also tested positive for the coronavirus. The spouses were quarantined separately.

Prine is now in stable condition after being placed on a ventilator. It is known that the novel coronavirus may be fatal to those who have underlying health conditions. What disease does John Prine have? He is a cancer survivor who underwent surgery and radiation therapy in the late 1990s.

Another musician who is currently fighting desperately for his life is Christophe, aka Daniel Bevilacqua.

The French artist, 74, was taken to a Paris hospital on Thursday evening, March 26. As reported by his live producer, Christophe is currently in a stable condition.

It is terrible and heartbreaking to see how many lives have been taken by the new pandemic and to think about how many more will be taken before it is over. It is up to us all to pray for those who have left us, including the celebrities dead from coronavirus.

