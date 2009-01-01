Home | News | General | What are the top irrefutable signs he likes you?

When a guy finds a girl attractive, it is expected that he will straightforwardly let her know. However, not every guy has the courage to be this direct. Some have challenges expressing their feelings regardless of how strong they may be. If you cannot stop wondering whether a guy is into you, there will always be some subtle signs he likes you.

Perhaps you have feelings for a particular guy, but you are not sure whether he feels the same way, or maybe you shared a moment, and you cannot tell if it was real. How do you know if a guy likes you? Some of the undeniable signs he likes you are verbal, while others are related to his actions around you.

What are some of the undeniable signs that he likes you?

Here is a look at 15 indisputable signs a guy likes you.

1. He loves everything about you, even the weird things

When a person likes you, they begin to think that you are really unique. This is accompanied by that person’s inability to harbour romantic feelings for anyone else for a while.

Have you ever wondered why someone likes an aspect of you that you have always considered a liability? Well, it could be because he really likes you. When two people are in love, they somehow become attracted to all the weird traits that make them unique.

2 He talks about the future with you in it

This is especially applicable if you have been going out with a guy, but you are uncertain about his feelings towards you. If he often talks about the future with you in it, it’s a sign that he is committed to being with you in the long term.

Guys are usually not the best at making concrete plans for the future, so if he sees the two of you together in a year or two, then he is happy in the relationship and wants to be with you for a long time.

3. He does not forget the little things

When you tell him about your after-work drinks with colleagues, he will remember to ask you how it went. When a guy truly likes you, he makes an effort to remember all the small details about your day-to-day life.

Besides this, he is always ready to listen to your ideas and plans. This explains why lovers concentrate so much on each other during the early stages of a relationship. Each person in the relationship is the other’s priority.

4. He is always physically close to you

Wondering how to know if a boy likes you? One of the signs is his desire to be close to you whenever he can. If the two of you are out for dinner, he will sit close to you. If you are at a party, he will be at your side all night.

This implies that he feels great around you and subconsciously wants you to feel protected. It is his not-so-subtle way of saying he likes you. Physical closeness is a particularly common sign exhibited by shy guys towards the girls they like.

5. He often checks you out

Have you often caught a guy checking you out when you enter a room? Does he notice every subtle change about you, such as a new hairdo, makeup, or t-shirt? Well, that is a clear sign that he really likes you.

At first, you might assume that this guy looks at you the same way every other guy does. However, with time, you realize that he looks at you differently. When the two of you are far apart, he looks out for you from the other end of the room. It is clear that he is quite interested in checking you out whenever he can.

6. He wants to see you during the day

One of the undeniable early dating signs he likes you involves the time of day that he wants to see you. If a guy is genuinely into you, he will want to see you during the day and not only on a Friday night date.

When someone plans a hike, walk, or daytime coffee date with you, it means that they are interested in your company, words, and personality. This is entirely different from night-time dates, which could imply a casual hookup.

Next time he chooses to have lunch with you instead of a late-night movie at his place, take it as one of the signs he likes you more than a friend.

7. His friends try to leave the two of you alone

Wondering how to tell if a guy likes you but is hiding it? Sometimes the most significant clue is with his friends. If his buddies often leave the two of you together, then they may know more about his crush on you than you do.

When a guy falls for a girl, he often talks about her to his friends and family. He talks about her looks, personality, work, and every other aspect of her he finds attractive. While a guy might not be great at expressing his feelings towards you, telling his friends could imply that he cares deeply about you.

8. How to know if a guy likes you from the look on his eyes

When men want to hide their genuine emotions, they do whatever it takes to feign indifference so that the object of their affection does not see through them. However, it is tough to control one’s gaze, which makes a guy’s stare one of the most evident tell-tale signs that he likes you.

A guy who likes you will often gaze at you, implying that he is utterly fascinated by you. If you are in a crowded place, his eyes will be locked on you like you are the only girl in the room. To him, nobody is more attractive than you are.

Additionally, the guy will do everything he can to get direct and prolonged eye contact with you. The continued stare could also be a way of testing whether you feel the same way he does. If you do not look at him with disinterest or disgust, it gives him the idea that you feel the same way he does.

9. He smiles whenever he looks at you

When a man truly likes you, it becomes nearly impossible for him not to smile when he sees you. A guy’s facial features change slightly when he locks eyes with a girl he likes.

He could be having an awful day, but upon seeing you, his face brightens up, and his troubles seemingly disappear. Wondering how to tell if a boy likes you? His smile might tell you more than he ever could, especially if he is the shy kind.

This probably explains why it is quite rare to have an angry or dead-serious guy talking to a girl about his feelings towards her. A man who likes you will often give you a subtle smile whenever he gets a chance.

10. Everything you say is funny

Have you ever been around a guy who laughed at every joke you cracked? Looking at things realistically, you are really not that funny. Well, this could be a sign that the guy really likes you and enjoys your company.

A guy who finds it difficult to express his feelings towards you could be surprisingly relaxed around you. He laughs loudly at your jokes in a somewhat subconscious quest to draw your attention towards him.

In addition to laughing at your jokes, this guy will also do whatever it takes to make you laugh. He will often tell jokes when the two of you are in a crowd while trying to lock eyes with you so that he can see your reaction.

Besides finding you the most interesting person on the planet, he wants to ensure that you find him interesting as well.

11. He fixes his hair and outfit

Girls are known to become self-conscious whenever they come across someone they like. Well, it is pretty much the same for guys. Every guy wants to look his best whenever he is near a girl he likes.

Wondering how to tell if someone likes you? The subtlest cues could be in how he fixes his outfit and hair when you are nearby. This could include tucking his shirt, brushing his hair with his hands, adjusting his sweater, or any other self-conscious activity.

Useful tips on how to make a woman love you

These subtle acts imply that the guy cares about how he looks around you, and he is worried that something might be out of place. In addition to this, adjusting his hair could be a sign of nervousness around you since he is utterly fascinated by you.

12. His voice changes

Whenever a guy is around a girl he likes, his voice changes slightly. Most times, the guy is not even aware of the change in his voice when talking to his crush.

A voice change could go one of two possible ways. The first one is an uncontrollable rise in tone and pitch. This subconscious change comes from women’s sensitivity to higher voice tones since they instinctively associate with crying babies.

The second possibility is that the man’s voice deepens. A deep voice is always associated with masculinity and a guy always will try to appear more masculine in the presence of his crush.

The voice change allows the guy to stand out and draw your attention towards him, especially in crowded places. He wants you to become familiar with his voice so that you do not forget it, or him.

13. He touches you accidentally

When a man is into you, he becomes naturally sexually attracted to you. This attraction means he will go to whatever lengths to get close and touch you even if it is by ‘accident.’

Whenever you talk to a guy who likes you, he looks for every opportunity to remove something from your face, adjust your hair so that it does not block your face, or wipe something from your cheek.

Sometimes, the urge to touch someone you like is subconscious, and the one doing it may not have much control over it. However, this does not mean that a guy can behave inappropriately around you simply because he likes you.

14. He is jealous

Does he like me if he feels jealous when I am with another guy? One of the clearest signs that a guy likes you is the emotional burden on him whenever he sees you with another man. Even if the two of you are not a couple, he often exhibits jealousy whenever you mention another guy.

The guy is never able to rationalize his jealousy and may not show it in public, but it’s there. When the two of you are together, his mood usually changes whenever you mention a new guy you like or are dating.

If a guy likes you, he will always find faults in any man you mention or show interest towards. This is his way of letting you know that you can do better than the guy you are talking about. It is a way of drawing your mind’s attention towards him.

This is also true if a guy always finds flaws with your boyfriend or potential boyfriend. In addition to these feelings of jealousy, this guy will be overly interested in the things going on in your life. In a way, this gives him some sort of control and allows him to react quickly if things between you and another guy progress fast.

15. He cannot stop complimenting you

Compliments might not often mean much when a guy’s motive is to get a girl in the sack. However, such compliments are often shallow and devoid of any deep meaning. However, if a guy is into you, he will genuinely complement even the subtlest things about you.

If a guy can brighten your mood with a few words of compliment when you need it, then it is a clear sign that he cares deeply for you. He understands and appreciates your innermost self.

Guys are not known for being good at giving compliments, so if a guy does it consistently, that is a clear sign that he likes you more than just a friend.

One of the most common love-related questions among many people’s minds involves how to know if someone likes you. When someone cannot express their feelings to you directly, it is up to you to catch the signs and hints that they consciously or subconsciously give. What do you think of the top undeniable signs he likes you?

