…Provides NCDC with 4G enabled smartphones, sims and data

COVID-19: nTel donates 4G advanced tools to NCDC for prompt nationwide contact assistance
L-R Dr Alero Roberts (2nd Vice Chairman APHPN), Dr Shakir Balogun (AFENET) and Dr Everistus Aniaku (NCDC) at the handing over of handsets, sims and data to assist contact tracing and surveillance

nTel, Nigeria’s first 4G/VoLTE Network recently donated a wide array of communication supplies to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC to assist the agency’s quest to effectively contain the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country.

The items presented for donation include 4G enabled sim packs, smartphones and free high connectivity subscriptions.

In attendance at the handover was Dr. Alero Roberts, 2nd vice chairman, Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, APHPN; Dr. Shakir Balogun of the African Field Epidemiology Network and Dr. Everistus Amaku, who received the donation on behalf of the NCDC.

nTel said the donation of the communication supplies is to help assist the NCDC in contact tracing and surveillance, a critical factor in straightening the curve of the spread of the novel COVID-19 virus.

The network service provider says it is delivering on its corporate social values pact of being socially responsible especially at this time of need for the country.

It also enjoined members of the public to follow social distancing rules as advised by the government and has consequently reeved up its activity through its many online channels to enable its ever-growing subscribers to recharge, make enquiries and seek support if need be.

