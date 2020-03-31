Coronavirus: We don’t know Abba Kyari’s whereabouts – Lagos govt
The Lagos State, through its Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said it does not know the whereabouts of Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.
This is contrary to reports that Kyari is at the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) isolation centre in Lagos.
Prof. Abayomi said he does not know Kyari’s location.
Recall that Kyari had on Sunday, informed Nigerians, via a letter, that he tested positive for COVIID-19 last week and would be in Lagos on Monday for further tests based on medical advice.
He was later reported to have been flown from Abuja to Lagos in an air ambulance
But, while addressing newsmen on Tuesday, Prof. Abayomi said: “I’m not aware of the Chief of Staff’s itinerary, so I don’t know where he is, we chat on WhatsApp but I cannot tell where he is from our chat.
“We’re exchanging information, but I haven’t asked him for his location.
“He seems well and happy and we’re exchanging information on strategic issues.
“It has been a long time we talked about his health. I presume he has made a full recovery.”
Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, had earlier alleged that Abba Kyari has “scampered” to Cuba for Coronavirus treatment.
