COVID-19: Presidency claims Buhari, Osinbajo earning half salaries
President Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, has claimed that his principal and vice president Yemi Osinbajo, have been receiving half of their salaries before the outbreak of coronavirus.
Adesina stated this during an interview on Politics Today which aired on Channels Television.
According to him, both Buhari and Osinbajo have been getting half of their salaries since they came into power in 2015.
When asked if both will be donating their salaries just like the members of the Senate and House of Representatives chambers of the National Assembly, Adesina said: “I can’t say for sure; the members of the federal cabinet are donating 50 per cent of their March salaries.
“Right from the beginning of the administration (the first term), they had elected to earn half of the salaries they should earn.
“To ask them to do more will be a voluntary thing,” he said.
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced that members of the House will be donating their two months pay to fight COVID-19.
