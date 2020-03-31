Home | News | General | Coronavirus: All 26 American who arrived Nigeria were tested - FG debunks report

- The federal government has denied reports that 26 American were not tested upon arriving Nigeria

- Denying the claim, Lai Mohammed, the minister of information and culture

- Mohammed stated that apart from the fact that the US citizens were tested, the crew members who flew them in did not disembark

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, has denied reports that the federal government did not test 26 citizens of the United States (US) when they arrived in Nigeria on Monday, March 30.

Mohammed, speaking to journalists in Abuja on Tuesday, March 31, stated that the 26 Americans were screened by the Port health authority and the immigration, The Nation reports.

The minister added that the crews that flew them into the country did not disembark from the aircraft.

He said: “I am aware of the history of the 26 passengers and I have placed a call to the head of Port health services who denied the report."

Abuja lockdown: Defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted - FCT minister warns

Lai Mohammed stated that apart from the fact that the US citizens were tested, the crew members who flew them in did not disembark.

Source: Depositphotos

Mohammed admonished media outfits to apply caution in publishing news as fake reports can steer up panic in the masses.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mohammed had called on Nigerians to prepare for tougher measures which the federal government would take to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The minister said that the government would unveil the measure in not more than one to two days from Monday, March 23.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News Anywhere 24/7. Spend less on the Internet!

The minister said this during a press briefing in Abuja. He admitted that if drastic steps are not taken, the number of those who will get infected with the virus will multiply every five days.

He added that if necessary, the government may use police officials for contact tracing all over the country. Mohammed pointed out that those who have contracted the disease should give themselves up to the concerned agencies for proper action.

Coronavirus: Presidency gives update on Abba Kyari’s health status

The minister said: “We won’t hesitate to use whatever measure to ensure that you do not endanger other Nigerians. Containment is very cheaper than cure."

In another post, Legit.ng reported that following the spread of the global pandemic called coronavirus in Nigeria, the country's 43 ministers had donated 50% of their March salaries towards the efforts of the federal government to fight the virus.

This information was disclosed by the minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed, in a statement issued by Segun Adeyemi, his special assistant and made available to Legit.ng on Saturday, March 28.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng: Same great journalism, upgraded for better service!

Market Survey: Coronavirus cannot kill everyone in Nigeria | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...