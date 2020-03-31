Home | News | General | Who is the host of "The Dan Patrick Show" and what is his health situation like?

Dan Patrick is a hardworking and responsible person who has worked on television for many years. People know him primarily as a sportscaster, even though he has done many other things that deserve recognition. What is so fascinating about this experienced reporter?

This sports expert has performed the sportscaster's job for many years and has hosted a few popular programs. A lot of sports fans got used to his predictions and analysis. Who this man really is?

Profile summary

Full name: Daniel Patrick Pugh

Daniel Patrick Pugh Birthday: May 15, 1956

May 15, 1956 Age: 63 years old

63 years old Nationality: American

American Birthplace: Zanesville, Ohio, United States

Zanesville, Ohio, United States Education: Eastern Kentucky University, University of Dayton

Eastern Kentucky University, University of Dayton Occupation: Sportscaster, radio personality, actor

Sportscaster, radio personality, actor Parents: John "Jack" Ambrose Pugh and Patricia Joann Pugh

John "Jack" Ambrose Pugh and Patricia Joann Pugh Wife: Susan White

Susan White Children: 4 (Molly, Georgia, Grace, and Jack)

Biography

The TV and radio personality was born in Zanesville, Ohio, United States. However, he was raised in another Ohio town - Mason. He was born into the family of John "Jack" and Patricia Pugh.

At school, he played basketball and was very talented at it. He graduated from William Mason High School in 1974, and later entered Eastern Kentucky University on a scholarship for his outstanding achievements in basketball. For two years, he studied there, before he decided to transfer to the University of Dayton, where his father worked. At this educational institution, he joined the fraternity. He successfully graduated a few years later.

He started his career on television in the 1970s. He worked as a reporter for CNN and many local stations, where he was initially known as Dan Pugh. Eventually, he began working on ESPN. From 1989 to 2006, he was an anchor on "SportsCenter." He also was a radio host of "The Dan Patrick Show" from 1999 to 2007.

In 2006, he became a host on the ABC program "NBA Nation." 2007 was the year when he departed from ESPN and became a free agent. This birthed a lot of speculations around his exit. As the famous host stated, he left ESPN on good terms. Still, he often tells jokes and anecdotes about his time spent on the well-known channel, where he portrays it in both positive and negative ways.

"The Dan Patrick Show" ended up being picked up by Content Factory, which relaunched it on their channel. The host's fruitful career continued, and in 2009, The 101 Network started broadcasting it. Two years later, it moved to the Audience Network, where it aired until 2020. Over the years, this show has been through a lot of multiple broadcasters, but it is still standing.

Additionally, the sportscaster has hosted multiple other shows and events, some of which were quite major. For instance, he was in charge of "Sports Jeopardy!" for two years, from 2014 to 2016. He also covered multiple Olympic Games and presented a trophy at some of the recent decade's Super Bowls.

How old is Dan Patrick?

This presenter was born on May 15, 1956. Therefore, Dan Patrick age is 63 years.

Dan Patrick net worth

Every successful person is a constant subject of curiosity, and people want to know how much they are worth. This information is fully available when it comes to this famous sportscaster.

As the website Celebrity Net Worth tells us, his fortune is $25 million. On the same webpage, you can also find out about Dan Patrick salary. The answer to the question "How much does Dan Patrick make a year?" is $5 million. This man earned his wealth thanks to his impressive screen presence and ability to capture the audience's interest.

Dan Patrick family

This public figure is not just a renowned sports expert, but also a man who is incredibly devoted to his family. Dan Patrick wife is called Susan White. She was born in 1962, and she comes from Virginia. Like her husband, she is a hardworking and determined person - she is the CEO of the iNACOL Company, as well as co-founder of the firm "CompetencyWorks." At the beginning of her career, she was a journalist.

The couple met when they both worked on CNN. Susan was a producer of "Inside Politics" on this channel. With time, they fell in love and got married in a beautiful private ceremony.

They have three daughters and one son together. Dan Patrick daughters are called Molly, Grace, and Georgia, and his son's name is Jack.

Dan Patrick illness

In May 2019, the host opened up about his serious health-related issues, which left many people wondering what happened to Dan Patrick.

It turned out Dan Patrick health is in trouble - he was revealed to be struggling with a disease called polymyalgia rheumatica. The symptoms of it include intense joint pain, and it is often reminiscent of the flu.

The sportscaster said that sometimes the pains in his muscles were so bad that it was hard for him to walk or tie his shoes. He had to take painkillers, which later led to more problems, including depression, strong emotional reactions, and dark thoughts.

He switched to other medications ever since, but they also have side effects, such as memory loss and headache. As the presenter confessed, due to brain freeze, he would sometimes forget some simple things when he was in the middle of the program, and it was airing live. For instance, he would forget the names of sports players.

Hopefully, Dan Patrick is able to recover from his illness and feel better soon.

[embedded content]

