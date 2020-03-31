Home | News | General | Nigeria's female Paralympic gold medalist dies amid coronavirus pandemic

- Ndidi Nwosu has been confirmed dead

- The Powerlifter was said to have died of lung infection which she sustained at the Commonwealth Games in Australia two years ago

- Ndidi won several medals including the Rio Paralympics gold medal in 2016 and repeated the feat two years ago in Australia

Nigeria's sports minister Sunday Dare has described the untimely death of Ndidi Nwosu as a great loss'.

The 2016 Rio Paralympics gold medalist was said to have died from lung complication at the start of last month.

Brila FM quoting former President of the Nigeria Powerlifting Federation Queen Uboh revealed that the husband of the late powerlifter Ikechukwu Nwosu confirmed the news.

The minister has however conveyed his condolences to the family of the deceased - saying her contributions to the success of the country at the global stage will not be easily forgotten.

Dare said via his Twitter page: "The death of Ndidi Nwosu, a powerlifter who represented her country, Nigeria excellently at different international competitions is painful.

"A great loss to the sports family. She had an excellent medal record. She will be remembered as a patriot who gave her best to her country."

Nwosu also ensured Nigeria's flag was holstered at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia after winning a gold medal for her country.

According to Brila FM, Queen Uboh disclosed that: “Ndidi sustained an injury from the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

"She was a heavyweight powerlifter. I had actually assisted by paying for two of the surgeries she had in Owerri but after the surgery, she was never the same again.

“She had been off and on in the hospital and that was why she couldn’t take part in this last World Cup.

"Even before she died, she appeared to me in the dream. She told me not to leave her family and that I was still her mummy despite not being the Powerlifting President anymore.

"So when the husband called me to inform me of her passing, I knew already because she had appeared to me in the dream.”

The late Ndidi Nwosu became a world record holder in Australia after lifting 120kg as well and set a new record at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio De Janeiro in Brazil after she won Gold in her category.

