Meet the 1st player who is about to hit the $1bn mark in earnings and it is not Messi

- Cristiano Ronaldo is edging towards the £1billion mark as the 2019-20 season nears it end

- The 35-year-old is expected to reach the magic figure despite having a wage-cut of £3.5m

- Only Tiger Woods and Floyd Mayweather are the two sportsmen to earn $1bn

Cristiano Ronaldo is looking good to become the third man in sports history to earn $1billion despite the current recession.

The Juventus star accepted a pay cut with the Serie A champions worth £3.5m owing to the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus.

But his juicy endorsement deals still keeps him in line to hit the £1bn mark after golfer Tiger Woods and boxer Floyd Mayweather in the 2019-20 season.

The 35-year-old is one of the highest-earning sports star as well as the most marketable individual in all of sports.

He raked in £88m in 2019 through his £500,000-per-week wages at Juventus, his huge endorsement with Nike and his CR7 brand of underwear.

Only his fiercest rival Lionel Messi gulped in more money (£103) from the sports brand Nike in the entire world.

The likes of NFL star Aaron Rodgers, NBA legend LeBron James and tennis superstar Roger Federer earned below Ronaldo and Messi in 2019.

And with the way things are going for Ronaldo, he is expected to hit the $1bn mark before the end of the current campaign.

The Portugal international will be the first football star to earn the magic $1bn with golf and boxing the only other sports to see an individual reach that figure.

According to Forbes claim Ronaldo has already donated around £1.5m to help fight the deadly coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could be sold by Juventus after the club's finances have been hit in recent months due to the spread of Cornovirus.

According to Italian news media outlet Il Messagero, the Biaconeri may not be able to afford Ronaldo's £500,000-per-week wages.

The economic impact of the global pandemic has led to club cutting down wages of players in recent weeks.

And it is understood that even when the matches resume in Italy, the Serie A champions will still not be able to afford his enormous wages.

Legit.ng also reported that Karim Benzema has slammed his former international teammate Olivier Giroud via a social media post after making comparisons.

The Real Madrid striker who was teammates with the Chelsea forward at the 2014 World Cup said “you don’t compare Formula 1 with karting” on Instagram.

