Home | News | General | After testing positive, Governor Makinde says coronavirus is real, he only joked about it at PDP rally

- Governor Seyi Makinde said his joke about the existence of coronavirus was misconstrued by the opposition

- Prior to being tested, Makinde, while speaking at a PDP unification rally in Ibadan, said there was no coronavirus in his party

- Defending his statement, the governor said 'COVID-19 is real' and people must follow all preventive measures

Seyi Makinde, governor of Oyo state, has cleared the air about a claim purportedly linked to him where he was said to have doubted the existence of coronavirus.

Speaking in a telephone interview with Fresh FM on Tuesday, March 31, Makinde said his joke that there was no coronavirus in his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was misconstrued.

Legit.ng recalls that the Oyo governor, speaking at the PDP unification rally on Wednesday, March 18, in Ibadan, Oyo state capital at Mapo Hall to welcome a score of defectors, joked about the reality of COVID-19.

This is where Governor makinde contracted coronavirus - Media aide

The governor said: “They said we should not do this rally because of coronavirus. It was their leader that said coronavirus is in their party, yes or no? Have you used your hand sanitiser? There is no coronavirus in our own party.”

Makinde was later confirmed positive for coronavirus days after apologizing for holding the PDP rally amid the growing scare of the global pandemic in the country.

The governor has now defended himself following a vortex of backlashes after his COVID-19 status was announced.

“So, I made a joke out of it and the video has been circulating that I said there is no coronavirus, that it only exists in the APC.

The governor said 'COVID-19 is real' and people must follow all preventive measures.

Source: Twitter

“I had used COVID-19 in the same metaphorical way that their APC leader did when they were fighting about their chairmanship and he said, well, the virus has gotten into the party.

Coronavirus: Presidency gives update on Abba Kyari’s health status

“But to the good people of Oyo State, I want to say again: COVID-19 is real. So, they must follow all the measures the government has put in place to prevent, contain and control this virus,” the governor said.

Makinde also stated that Oyo state will not be on total lockdown but the government will continue to monitor the situation of the pandemic in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the war against coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic hit a massive breakthrough as Oyo government confirmed the discharge of the index case in the state.

Taiwo Adisa, the chief press secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo, made this known in a statement on Monday, March 30, The Nation reports.

According to Adisa, the index case was discharged after the completion of his treatment at the Agbami Chest Hospital Isolation Centre in Ibadan.

Rivers governor reveals how passenger was prevented from importing coronavirus into the state

In other news, one of those discharged in Lagos has shared her isolation experience after she recovered from coronavirus. Identified as Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi, the lady said she started noticing symptoms of the virus after she returned from the UK post-commonwealth event.

Oluwaseun had to quickly self-isolate, and some days after then tested positive to the deadly COVID-19. The development threw off all her arrival plans.

The Nigerian lady said she had to call the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to get tested and on getting to the isolation centre, had to wait for a long two-hour period.

After spending days at the isolation centre, patients started trooping in their high numbers, that she wondered if people out there were observing social distancing. She also lost her appetite and had to struggle with nausea as things like soap and food disgusted her.

Days after doctors came to say she tested negative, she was joyous and had to share the news with her family and friends.

Coronavirus: Presidency confirms President Buhari’s test result

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Сoronavirus: 6 outrageous lies about the disease | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...