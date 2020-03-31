Home | News | General | Coronavirus has exposed the evident weaknesses of our healthcare system - Gbajabiamila

- Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila says Covid-19 pandemic has shown the weaknesses of the Nigerian healthcare system

- The lawmaker expressed his disappointment while talking about various challenges posed against Nigeria by coronavirus

- Gbajabiamila earlier suspended the plenary of the House of Representatives amid the mounting scare of the epidemic

Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House of Representatives, says the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the rot in the healthcare system of Nigeria.

The lawmaker expressed his utter disappointment and frustration on Tuesday, March 31, via a video message where he was speaking on the challenges posed against the country by the pandemic.

Gbajabiamila said the weaknesses of the Nigerian health sector were exposed in multiple folds, calling on the government to invest in the system.

“This crisis has exposed in the worst possible way the evident weaknesses of our health system,” Gbajabiamila noted.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that amid growing tension over the spread of coronavirus, the House of Representatives on Tuesday, March 24, suspended plenaries and shut down activities at the lower chamber.

Coronavirus: Tinubu raises alarm, says Nigerian health system can’t tackle large scale of COVID-19

Covid-19 hit the pinnacle as Nigeria recorded first casualty. The victim was a 67-year-old man who was later identified as Alhaji Suleiman Achimugu.

And during a vital meeting on Monday, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila told members that the plenary would be put on hold. He said this would help curb the speed of the fast-spreading pandemic in the country.

In another related news, the Senate was reported to have been plunged into anxiety over the Covid-19 status of 35 senators who just returned from the United Kingdom.

The senators were said to have travelled to the UK for a seminar but upon their return, they failed to self-isolate and instead mingled with their colleagues.

The revelation emerged hours after Abba Kyari, Buhari's chief of staff, accused some House of Representatives members of violating airport screening procedure.

Coronavirus: We’re not distributing cars, NASS has approved funds for NCDC, Lagos over COVID-19 - Reps

