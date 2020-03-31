Home | News | General | Lockdown: I am happy Lagosians are complying, says Gov Sanwo-Olu

- Lagosians got a pass mark from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for adhering to the lockdown directives on day one

- President Muhammadu Buhari had in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus announced a two-week total lockdown

- The governor said the compliance indicates that Lagosians understand the enormity of the coronavirus pandemic

Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, March 31 commended Lagosians for compliance on the first day of the stay-at-home directive of President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The governor said the compliance indicates that Lagosians understand the enormity of the coronavirus pandemic.

He reminded residents of the state that the lockdown directive is a strategy to avoid community spread of the virus.

Gov Sanwo-Olu is happy with the level of compliance by Lagosians.

He warned those who may wish to breach the restriction, stressing that their action is against the public health interest of all Lagosians.

Governor Sanwo-Olu reiterated that only those rendering essential services, who must be well identified; are allowed to go out when necessary.

The governor used the opportunity to thank those who have supported his government through donations and other incentives.

Part of the statement read: “The restriction, I would like to remind us, is to contain the community spreading of this disease by enlisting everybody in the fight and ensuring that many more do not contract it.

“Our medical staff – exceptional men and women all – are doing their all to ensure that the patients do well, regain their health and return home to their families. We will be doing a lot to encourage them and lighten their burden by staying indoors.

“I salute our law enforcement agents who have been working tirelessly to ensure that the presidential directive is enforced. I enjoin them to continue in that spirit. They should be firm but courteous in discharging their responsibilities.

“Again, I have no doubt that if we continue to fight in unity, COVID-19 will be defeated and we will come out victorious as we always do.”

Meanwhile, in Akwa Ibom, health workers in the state say they are ready for any eventuality as the coronavirus pandemic spreads nationwide.

The workers made the vow after they met Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr Udom Emmanuelrecently.

Although the state is yet to record any case of coronavirus, the health workers say they have been trained and equipped to undertake critical tasks like COVID-19.

