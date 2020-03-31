Home | News | General | See funny video of veteran actor Ejike Asiegbu and wife dancing during coronavirus lockdown

- Veteran Nollywood actor, Ejike Asiegbu and his wife, Oge, are locked at home just like everybody else due to the coronavirus pandemic

- The actor and his wife have decided to pass the time by doing fun things together

- Ejike’s wife, Oge, shared a funny video of herself and her man showing off their dancing skills

The coronavirus pandemic is an issue that is plaguing the whole world at large and the government of many countries have made moves to stop the spread of the disease seeing as there is no cure or vaccine yet.

A number of countries have declared total lockdown as people have been told to stay at home and to also practice social distancing while they observe if they have the symptoms of the disease or not.

In Nigeria, the lockdown also obtains and streets have now become empty as people stay at home. The stay at home order has also become an opportunity for people to bond with their families.

Doctor postpones wedding, takes care of coronavirus patients amid pandemic

Veteran Nollywood actor, Ejike Asiegbu, and his wife, Oge, took to social media to share a bit of how they have been passing the time during this lockdown.

Ejike’s wife, Oge, shared a video on her Instagram page of herself and her husband showing off their dancing skills.

In the caption of her post, she wrote: “Two weeks lock down in Lagos wouldn't be easy without some craziness in my home”.

See the video below:

Lovely. Couple goals.

