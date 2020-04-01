Home | News | General | Emir of Jere is dead

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim Hassan

The Emir of Jere in Kaduna state, Dr.Sa’ad Usman is dead. The deceased was the husband of Senator Esther Nenadi Usman who was the Minister of Finance during the Obasanjo administration.

A younger brother of the late Emir,Aminu Jere announced on Wednesday that he had just lost a brother in person of Dr.Usman .

According to Aminu, “Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihi Rajiun. I just lost a brother in person of HRH the Sarkin Jere, Dr Saad Usman, PhD. ”

“Janazah at Jere, by 2pm Insha Allah.” Dr.Saad Usman was at various times,Secretary of the Kaduna State Government, apart from other superior positions he had occupied in government circle.

It could be recalled that the deceased was hospitalized in London, following injuries he sustained.

An altercation had ensued between the late monarch and some locals, who were alleged to have hit him with an implement.

It was claimed that a land dispute was the genesis of the feud between the late Emir and the locals.

Reports reaching Kaduna, indicated that despite the curfew imposed on the state due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some dignitaries were already heading to Jere ,some few kilometers to Zuba ,for the funereal.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...